Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,700 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 571,576 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

