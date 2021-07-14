Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 15,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

