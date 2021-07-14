Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.