Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 345.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.