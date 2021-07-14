Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 345.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
