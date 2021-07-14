FLO (FLO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.