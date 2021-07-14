Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,279.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2,279.00 and approximately $45,060.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 68.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

