Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDYPY stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

