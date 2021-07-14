FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00862848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005310 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.