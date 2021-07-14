Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 7110137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Specifically, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

