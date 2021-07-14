Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.84

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.84 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 311,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 193.46 and a quick ratio of 193.40. The company has a market cap of £608.08 million and a PE ratio of -83.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.84.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.