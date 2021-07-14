Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FRTN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Fortran has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.03.
About Fortran
