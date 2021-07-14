Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FRTN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Fortran has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

