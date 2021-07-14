Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Update

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,186. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.