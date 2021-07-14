Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,072. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

