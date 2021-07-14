Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,072. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.
In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
