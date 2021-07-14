Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

