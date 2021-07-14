Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 3.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. 39,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

