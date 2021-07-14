Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

