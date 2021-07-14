Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,494,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.06% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 156,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.