Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.09% of Veeva Systems worth $431,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,138. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.53 and a 1-year high of $326.89. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.61, for a total value of $552,821.79. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,264 shares of company stock worth $5,703,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.