Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Paycom Software worth $177,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.53. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,073. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

