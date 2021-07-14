Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 217,048 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.57% of Avalara worth $294,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avalara by 25.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Avalara by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other news, SVP Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,630. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.01 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

