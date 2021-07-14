Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,239,058 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,239,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,192,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $2,044,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

