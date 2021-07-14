Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.78% of TransDigm Group worth $252,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 155.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 335,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 45,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $646.93. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,098. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $408.53 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $641.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.