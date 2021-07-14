Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,409,998 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $375,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.06. 421,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

