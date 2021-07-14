Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Bio-Techne worth $317,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,102. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

