Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,070 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Adobe worth $748,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $608.54. 25,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.84. The company has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $609.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

