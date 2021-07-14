Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 5.91% of Wingstop worth $223,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

