Fred Alger Management LLC Has $172.18 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,020 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.67% of Datadog worth $172,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. 52,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.80 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.74.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,734,488 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

