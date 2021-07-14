Fred Alger Management LLC Has $178.38 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $178,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $11.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,579. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

