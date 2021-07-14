Fred Alger Management LLC Has $186.84 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.63% of ANSYS worth $186,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 71.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,528. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.08 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.