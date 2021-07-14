Fred Alger Management LLC Has $202.73 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Shopify worth $202,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

NYSE SHOP traded down $21.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.03. 44,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

