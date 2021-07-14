Fred Alger Management LLC Has $205.70 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of FirstService worth $205,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.77. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $98.66 and a one year high of $180.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.