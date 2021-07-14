Fred Alger Management LLC Has $207.64 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 5.27% of Progyny worth $207,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $118,732.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,454 shares of company stock valued at $94,893,975. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

