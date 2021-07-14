Fred Alger Management LLC Has $209.23 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 7.00% of AtriCure worth $209,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AtriCure by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,567. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

