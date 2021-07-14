Fred Alger Management LLC Has $281.28 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $281,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 66,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 212,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.24. 4,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,503. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.