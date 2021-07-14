Fred Alger Management LLC Has $304.95 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Nevro makes up approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 6.29% of Nevro worth $304,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.99 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

