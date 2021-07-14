Fred Alger Management LLC Has $367.19 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369,278 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $367,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 352,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,140. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $646.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

