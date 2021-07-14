Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Guardant Health worth $402,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $7,791,068.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares in the company, valued at $330,596,775.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,583 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,136 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 9,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,300. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

