Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.36% of Lam Research worth $307,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 42,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

