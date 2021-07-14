Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.14% of US Foods worth $181,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 15,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,575. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.