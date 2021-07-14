Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.45% of Align Technology worth $192,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,292. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

