Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.69% of Repligen worth $287,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Repligen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.51. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.13. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

