Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 724,397 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NXP Semiconductors worth $274,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

