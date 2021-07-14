Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,058,958 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Shake Shack comprises 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 9.16% of Shake Shack worth $433,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

