Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 132,905 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 4.00% of Neogen worth $190,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 1,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,779. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.