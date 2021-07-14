Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,329,545 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329,545 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Applied Materials worth $375,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

