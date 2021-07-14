Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 160,473 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.97% of Trex worth $207,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 4,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,369. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

