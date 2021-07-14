Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 28,204 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Intuitive Surgical worth $186,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $956.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,250. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $965.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $841.25.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

