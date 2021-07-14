Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 824,418 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank makes up about 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Signature Bank worth $337,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,140. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.