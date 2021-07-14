Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.49% of Cintas worth $174,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $381.64. 5,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $261.65 and a 1 year high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.