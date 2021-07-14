Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145,075 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $186,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.05. 54,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.